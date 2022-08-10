Oppo to launch ColorOS 13 on August 18: Here’s what we know so far

With speculations suggesting Android 13 will be officially launched sometime in September this year, some manufacturers are already announcing their Android 13-based custom skins. We saw OnePlus announce OxygenOS 13 earlier this month, and now Oppo has announced that it will make ColorOS 13 official later this month.

The Chinese smartphone-maker announced they will launch Android 13-powered ColorOS 13 on 18 August this year. Oppo will be live streaming the ColorOS 13 launch event on YouTube and Twitter on 18 August.

However, Oppo hasn’t revealed which phones will be getting the Android 13 update. But a recent leak by 91Mobiles suggests it will be first available on the Oppo Reno 8 series.

The #ColorOS13 global online launch event goes live on Aug 18th, 12:00 BST / 7:00 EDT / 16:30 IST ⏰#InspirationAhead #SmartandConnected https://t.co/nv3E1ONg02 — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) August 9, 2022

While the company still hasn’t confirmed which features will make their way to ColorOS 13, it said a brand new design will help deliver a ‘concise, comfortable, and smooth Android experience’ and that it ‘integrates Android 13’s underlying safety and privacy features and provides customisations similar to Google’s Material You’.

Opoo also said the features developed will help deliver the best experience on devices with large screens, provide interconnectivity between multiple devices and help increase productivity.

Oppo ColorOS 13 beta program

In case you want to try your hands on the ColorOS 13 before everyone else, you can sign up for the beta program. However, keep in mind that the beta program is limited to 1,000 users at a time and only those living in Thailand, Vietnam, UAE, France, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia are eligible.