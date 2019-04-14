Oppo to drop R series in favour of Reno, Find series: Report

Oppo R-series has been discontinued. The company has decided to drop its R lineup of smartphones, as it wants to focus on the new Reno and Find X range. In an interview, Oppo vice president Shen Yiren told journalists it will no more launch smartphones in the R-series, reported MyDrivers.

Yiren didn’t share an exact reason, but it appears that the company now wants to focus on developing premium smartphones – which sort of tells the reason why Oppo has discontinued the R-series from its portfolio. The R-series may offer premium design and excellent camera, but it failed to compete with the OnePlus 6T.

With the new Reno series, Oppo is trying to shift its focus on a new bold design language and superior cameras. For example, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition features the shark-fin pop-up camera, a Snapdragon 855 processor and a triple-camera setup with a 10x hybrid zoom lens. Oppo also plans to launch a 5G-ready version of Oppo Reno in the coming months. The European launch of Reno is slated to happen on April 24 in Zurich.

It will be interesting to see how Oppo’s strategy plays out in India. In coming months, the competition certainly becomes more intense with the launch of the OnePlus 7 and Samsung Galaxy A80 in India. Oppo is also facing tough competition from Xiaomi in the mid-range smartphone market.