Oppo to announce world’s first phone with in-display camera on June 26

Oppo plans to launch the world’s first smartphone with under-screen camera technology on June 26 during MWC Shanghai. The company posted a teaser on Sina Weibo, the platform dubbed as China’s Twitter clone, which is the source of the information.

The promotion poster clearly shows a ring highlighting where the camera is placed below the screen, clearly hinting at the arrival of the smartphone on June 26. The teaser poster doesn’t reveal much, but we do know that the phone will be an all-screen device with no punch-hole camera, pop-up or flip camera. Oppo will most likely showcase a prototype device, so don’t expect a commercial phone with an under-screen camera anytime soon.

The Chinese company first teased a phone with an under-screen camera earlier this month. Oppo’s vice president Brian Shen shared a short video clip that featured a prototype phone with a camera built under the screen. At that time, Shen made it clear that the images taken with an under-screen camera aren’t as good as the one with a regular selfie camera.

For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed. 📲 You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY — OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019

But Oppo isn’t the only company working on a smartphone with under-screen camera technology. Xiaomi too is working on a phone with an under-screen camera. The company’s president, Lin Bin, shared a video in which an under-screen camera was added to the Mi 9. Samsung is also working on under-screen camera technology for next-generation smartphones with no punch-hole or pop-up.