Oppo tipped to launch two inward-folding phones; First device expected this year

The new Oppo Folding phone is expected to feature an inward folding display, unlike Oppo's 2019 concept phone that had an outward folding display. (Image Source: Weibo)

A new reports suggest Oppo has two new foldable phones in the pipeline, both with an inward-folding design. Vivo is also expected to launch a folding phone of its own, that will also follow the inwards folding design. Rival Xiaomi has already launched a foldable phone with the Mi MIX Fold.

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that Oppo is working on two foldable phones, one with an 8-inch and another with a 7-inch display. Of the two, the 7-inch model is closer to mass production and is expected to launch first, while the bigger 8-inch model could take longer to launch. Unfortunately, not a lot about the specifications and the design of the two phones have been revealed yet.

The phone will technically not be the brand’s first folding device. Oppo also launched a folding prototype back in 2019. But that was prototype. However, the device featured an outward folding screen, similar to the Huawei Mate X.

The new devices that the tipster mentions, however, will be the brand’s first two phones with an inward folding screen, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold or the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold.

The first of the two folding Oppo phones could be launched as soon as this year. The same tipster in an earlier Weibo post had also mentioned that Oppo could launch its first folding phone in H2 2021. However, this is just a rumour for now and must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Oppo making a portless phone

Oppo is also rumoured to be working on a new portless phone with no buttons and ports along the sides of the phone. This device is expected to feature an under-display camera like the one we saw on the ZTE Axon 20, along with pressure-sensitive buttons on the sides, like the buttons we saw under the display of the Mi Mix Alpha.

This portless phone will feature a USB Type-C port, however, with some special mechanism to hide it when not in use. While no other details are currently available on this device, it will be interesting to see what kind of design innovation this phone brings to the table.