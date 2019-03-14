Oppo teases Reno’s impressive camera samples, launch set for April 10

The Oppo Reno hype machine is in full swing, with the Chinese smartphone manufacturer teasing new details of the upcoming smartphone on a regular basis. Now, the camera samples of Oppo Reno have surfaced on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter alternative.

The pictures give us a preview of Reno’s 10x lossless zoom camera technology, which was first showcased at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The photos were the Window of the World, a popular theme park situated in Shenzhen, China. This giant theme park houses replicas of world-famous monuments such as the great pyramid of Gaza, Rio’s Christ the Redeemer Statue, among others.

The purpose of teasing the camera samples is to highlight the 10x lossless zoom tech and they look certainly impressive. As we know by now, the Oppo Reno will feature a periscope-style zoom camera. It essentially allows the phone to use up to 10x lossless zoom. Huawei P30 Pro will also feature the same 10x lossless zoom camera tech. Read more about Oppo’s 10x lossless zoom camera lens here.

Oppo will be launching a new smartphone series Reno next month. Previously it was reported that Reno would be a new sub-brand. Oppo’s VP Brain Shen, however, later clarified that Reno was a new smartphone series and not a sub-brand. BBK-owned Oppo previously said that it would launch a new smartphone in April but never confirmed the device’s name. ‘

Within a few hours, Shen confirmed that the first Reno smartphone will feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 4,065mAh battery and the 10x lossless zoom camera technology. The phone is expected to have an OLED screen, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and will launch in four colour options.

Separately, a new variant of Oppo Reno has been passed through Singapore’s IMDA. This model is said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, a 6.4-inch display, 48MP+5MP back cameras, a 16MP front camera, and ColorOS 6.0 (Android Pie).