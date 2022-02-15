Oppo teams up with Hasselblad as well; will power Find X 2022’s upcoming camera

Oppo has announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad, the Swedish imaging company. OnePlus already has Hasselblad brand cameras, and it was announced last year, that the brand would integrate further with Oppo this year. The announcement comes ahead of the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC), which takes place in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3.

Oppo will also showcase products at the upcoming MWC event, including a connectivity product, new mobile technologies. It will also showcase research achievements in augmented reality (AR) and 5G, along with some high-end flagship products at MWC 2022.

In a statement, Oppo said that partnership with Hasselblad will see both companies co-develop industry-leading camera technologies for Oppo’s flagship Find series. The two brands will focus on breakthroughs in colour science to create an improved mobile photography experience on Hasselblad Camera for mobile, according to a press statement.

Both Oppo and OnePlus are combining research and development resources, and it looks like Oppo will also make use of the imaging advances that have resulted from the ongoing OnePlus and Hasselblad partnership.

“Following the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad’s collaboration in the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience,” Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer said.

“Camera colour performance has always been a focus for OPPO and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to be able to explore the future of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile together,” he added in a press statement.

The result of this collaboration will be first introduced in the next generation of OPPO’s flagship Find X series in the first quarter of 2022. Regarding MWC, Oppo also plans to create a “virtual playground for tech enthusiasts” aimed at those who cannot attend the event in person.

OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau had told indianexpress.com that the 2022 OnePlus 10 flagship will feature an integrated operating system made by fusing Oxygen OS with Oppo’s Color OS. However, the phone is yet to launch in India, though it has been announced globally.