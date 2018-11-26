Oppo Super VOOC flash charge technology to debut in India in December

Oppo has announced that its proprietary Super VOOC flash charge technology will make its way to India this December with the Oppo R17 Pro. The Super VOOV flash charge was introduced on the Chinese smartphone brand’s flagship phone, the Oppo Find X in June this year.

At present Oppo’s in-house flash charge fast charging technology supports charging at up to 10V/5A.

“The SuperVOOC adopts a bi-cell design. During charging, the bi-cell can distribute the output voltage of 10V and reduce the voltage of each cell by half. Thus, it assures safety to the same extent as that of VOOC Flash Charge. SuperVOOC Flash Charge provides five-core protections, which checks the safety level when the phone is charging. All nodes including the charging plug, USB cable, mobile phone, and battery are separately protected by specialised chips,” Oppo stated.

Super VOOC flash charging enabled smartphone will arrive with the Oppo R17 Pro. The R-series smartphone from Oppo is set to debut in India on December 4. Oppo cited that with Super VOOC Flash Charge technology, the R17 Pro will charge by up to “40 per cent in just 10 minutes.”

The Oppo R17 Pro features a 6.4-inch full HD+ 19.5:9 display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Oppo R17 Pro sports triple camera set up at the back having a 12MP camera sensor with dual f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture, a 20MP secondary camera and a third TOF (Time of Flight) 3D stereo camera. It has a 25MP front-facing camera. Oppo R17 Pro packs a 3700mAh battery.