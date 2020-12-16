Oppo’s ‘slide-phone’ concept unfolds in three screen sizes

Oppo's concept "slide-Phone" (Image: Oppo)

While foldable phones are still in their second generation and have a lot of room to improve, Oppo unveiled a concept phone that looks straight out of sci-fi movies. The “slide-phone” concept was revealed by Oppo in partnership with Nendo at the fourth China International Industrial Design Expo (CIIDE). At first, the concept looked a bit complicated but Oppo released a demo video along with a press release showing how the device made in collaboration with a Japanese design firm will look in real life.

The “slide-phone” has three foldable screens which in its full glory looks like a really tall smartphone. The smartphone increases in size every time you unfold one screen. When you slide the first screen, it displays the clock and a quick look at the notifications like messages. Another slide and it lets you click selfies with it as it has a triple camera setup. Sliding it for the last time unveils the full screen that the company claims will be good for gaming, watching videos. Also, the phone houses a stylus which will be a welcome tool for scribblers and professionals.

The concept phone also works as a normal foldable phone as it can also be folded in half. There are several buttons on the phone on the side including shutter, mute etc. The phone also needs to be docked to be able to charge. It may also include support for wireless charging as well. The concept video shows that the phone will not come in different colours wholly but a part of them can be coloured.

Despite the size, the phone does look sleek and has been made keeping in mind that consumers need a large screen phone but at the same time it should be compact. The video does not show any crease on the screen as we have seen on many foldable devices. It is yet to be seen what kind of screen Oppo uses to avoid the massive crease on parts of the screen.

Along with the “slide-phone”, Oppo also showcased the conceptual design of “music-link” including a new type of truly wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, an AI speaker, a portable charger and a wireless charger. Instead of fitting inside the case, they can be attached to the charging case or each other if not in use. The TWS earbuds also have a unique functionality as while they are placed on a portable charging case which is further placed on an AI speaker, users can listen to music that is being transmitted from earbuds to AI speaker. All these new concepts aimed at creating an ecosystem for Oppo, similar to Apple.

