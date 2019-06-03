Oppo shows off prototype smartphone with under-display selfie camera

Oppo is working on a smartphone with under-display selfie camera technology. Oppo VP Brian Shen took to Weibo today to reveal a prototype of a smartphone with an under-display camera. This is the first time we are publically seeing a smartphone where the camera will be housed under the OLED panel.

In the video clip posted to his Weibo account, Brian shows the front side of the phone that appears to have an all-screen and no punch-hole or notch. The video offers a good deal of information on how the under-display selfie camera works. The clip was first posted to Weibo by Brian Shen and later the video was posted to Oppo’s official Twitter handle.

Shen notes that this new under-screen camera technology is still in early days. “At this stage, it’s difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras,” wrote Shen. At this point, the device is only a prototype and the company might not consider mass producing a commercial smartphone that takes advantage of an under-display selfie camera.

For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed. 📲 You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY — OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019

Earlier this year, Samsung also hinted that it’s working on a smartphone with under-display camera technology. An under-display camera will allow manufacturers to launch smartphones with a 100 per cent bezel-less display without needing a notch, pop-up or hole-punch. Oppo’s sister brand Vivo is also reportedly working on a smartphone with an under-display camera.