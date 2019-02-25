Oppo shows off images of its upcoming foldable smartphone, looks similar to Huawei Mate X

Oppo, Vice President, Brian Shen has showcased a prototype of its upcoming foldable smartphone. The prototype looks quite similar to the Huawei Mate X launched recently at a conference it held in Barcelona. He didn’t reveal any details about the device including specifications, price or when the company is eying to launch it.

According to the device images shared on Weibo, the device will feature an outward fold, with the cameras being statically positioned on the back along with the Oppo branding.

The device only sports one camera module paired with a dual LED flash and when unfolded, users won’t be able to take any selfies. Huawei Mate X also features a similar form factor with an 8-inch foldable display and a triple camera setup.

The device seems to be running the company’s latest ColorOS 9 skin on top of Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It is unknown where the company will end up putting the fingerprint sensor, or will there even be one.

In the post, Shen asked his followers on Weibo, if the company should start mass production of the device hinting, that it is almost out of the prototyping stage.

Currently, only Samsung and Huawei have shown off their foldable smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, respectively. The Galaxy Fold is priced at $1,980, whereas, the Mate X is priced at Euro 2,299.