Oppo showcases ‘Waterfall Screen’ with 88-degrees curved edges

Oppo has released images of a new display design with extremely curved edges for a smartphone that it calls the “Waterfall Screen”. While curved edges aren’t a new thing and even Oppo has a curved screen device Find X, the Waterfall Screen takes the idea to the next level by extending the curves to 88-degrees.

Advertising

The images of a prototype phone with the new display was shared by Oppo VP, Brian Shen, on his personal Weibo profile. Later, other bloggers started posting videos, gifs, and images of their hands-on experience with the device. However, the back view of the device is not available.

The images show a comparison between the curved screen of Find X and the prototype device. As obvious as it is, the screen goes all the way to the sides leaving no space for the buttons. With only a small portion on top and bottom for bezels, the prototype device has almost 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The prototype device with the Waterfall Screen has narrower panel than the Oppo Find X and with a higher aspect ratio, the build of the phone is tall like a 21:9 aspect ratio device. Since the device is only a prototype for Oppo to show off its new screen, the front camera is missing here.

Advertising

Oppo showcases its new technology before putting it in a flagship device. The 10x lossless zoom found its place in the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and this new screen might find its way to the next Oppo flagship alongside the under-screen camera (USC) tech.

Oppo had showcased its USC technology at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai where a camera sensor sits behind the screen. It aims to get rid of the popup mechanism to host the selfie camera sensor while ensuring a bezel-less design. Oppo might release the next generation Find X with the under-screen camera and Waterfall Screen.

Also read | Oppo Find X Review: The pop-camera is unique, but design is the king here

Vivo might also be looking forward to launch a device with a similar screen as claimed by tipsters Ice Universe. The leak suggests a Vivo Nex 3 device in the works with no hole and no notch with almost 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio because of its extreme curved edges.