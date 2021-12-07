Oppo showcases new smartphone with retractable rear camera

Oppo has now released a new video that showcases the camera prowess of one of its smartphones. The company has posted a short teaser video on both its official Twitter account and on Facebook Watch.

The company has not confirmed the name of the smartphone as of now. The video primarily showcases the rear camera module of the device in question.

As per the teaser, the primary shooter is housed on a retractable camera module located at the rear end of the device. The company calls the feature the ‘OPPO Retractable Camera,’ which it says is a self-developed camera technology.

The video reveals the large image sensor being raised out of its camera module. The company has stated that the camera can be raised and retracted.

Most pop-ups are annoying… But not our self-developed retractable camera! 😉 Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

The company says that in comparison to pop-up modules that raise vertically, Oppo’s new sensor can extend horizontally. Additionally, the camera is also housed on a mechanized system.

Oppo has even showcased the new camera module’s durability with a drop test. The video also shows water being splashed on the module while the sensor is being raised.



In other news, Oppo is also said to working on a brand new foldable smartphone. While the company has not revealed any information about the upcoming smartphone as of now, tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared a couple of posts on Weibo which gives us an insight into the foldable smartphone by Oppo.

A post by the tipster reveals that the Oppo Find N 5G will pack a foldable display and will also come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for taking selfies. The Oppo smartphone’s Find branding suggests that the phone will likely pack flagship-grade features.

Oppo‘s first foldable smartphone is expected to pack a 7.8 to 8-inch 2K OLED display with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate. The device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC along with the Adreno 660 GPU.