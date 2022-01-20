Oppo reveals camera details for Reno 7 Pro 5G ahead of India launch

The OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G will be the latest offering from the brand in the Indian market. The phone is expected to launch soon and it will be sold via Flipkart. It has already launched in China in November last year.

Oppo has now given some detailed information about the camera on the upcoming phone. It will come with the “Sony IMX709 Ultra-Sensing Sensor” and the flagship Sony IMX766 Sensor”. Oppo claims this will be the first device to sport the 32-MP Sony IMX709 sensor on the front. The 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor will be the main camera at the back.

Oppo also claims that the front camera’s sensor is 60 per cent more sensitive to light and will reduce noise by 30 per cent when compared to traditional RGB sensors. Further, the Reno7’s front camera automatically switches from 85-degree to a 90-degree angle when it detects more than two people in the frame.

The Reno 7 Pro 5G rear camera will also feature what the company calls a “Bokeh Flare Portrait video”. This feature will accurately identify the human subject in any complex background and makes them stand out from a blurred background complete with soft-light lens flares, according to the company.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G: Other specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max processor with a maximum of 12GB RAM. The maximum storage offered is 256GB and it also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 65W fast charging. Keep in mind these are the specifications for the China variant. Oppo will likely stick to the same specs when it launches the phone in India.