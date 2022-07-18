Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro, Pad Air, Enco X2 launched: Price in India, specifications

Oppo Reno8 series, Oppo Pad Air and the Oppo Enco X2 tws earbuds have been announced for India. The Reno8 series will play in the mid-range segment, while the Oppo Pad Air is an affordable tablet given it starts under Rs 20,000. Here’s a look at the products, their key features, prices and sale date.

Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro, Oppo Pad Air and the Oppo Enco X2: Price in India, sale date

The Oppo Reno8 will start at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Oppo Reno8 Pro will start at Rs 45,999 for the 12GB RAM+256GB storage option. Both phones are launching in one variant only. The Reno8 Pro goes on sale from July 19, while the Reno8 will be available from July 25.

The Oppo Pad Air will start at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version, while the 128GB storage option with 4GB RAM will cost Rs 19,999. It will go on sale from July 19. The Oppo Enco X2 will cost Rs 10,999 and goes on sale from July 23.

Also Read | OPPO Reno 8 Series Launch

Oppo Reno8, Reno8: Specifications

The new OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G and Reno8 both come with a 4500 mAh battery and 80W fast charging. Both phones also come with the 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera at the back and the 32MP Sony IMX709 camera at the front. Both phones also come with an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back with a 112-degree field of view and a 2MP macro camera. However, there are key differences between the two phones.

For one, Oppo Reno8 Pro comes with the company’s proprietary imaging NPU called the MariSilicon X. This Neural Processing Unit (NPU) packs 3.5 billion transistors and is capable of 18 trillion operations per second. It is responsible for handling video processing, and Oppo claims it will ensure top-quality 4K video even at night.

The back of the Oppo Reno8 5G. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express) The back of the Oppo Reno8 5G. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

The Oppo Reno8 Pro will come in a Glazed Green and Glazed Black colour and features a unibody design with a Gorilla Glass 5 back and an aluminium frame. It runs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor and has a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Oppo Reno8 Pro gets a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. (Image credit: Chetan Nayak / The Oppo Reno8 Pro gets a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. (Image credit: Chetan Nayak / Indian Express

The Oppo Reno8 5G gets a smaller 6.43-inch display, with 90Hz as the maximum refresh rate. This phone runs the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and comes with the company’s Super-Conductive VC Liquid Cooling System. This phone also has a unibody design and is available in two colours: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black.

Oppo Pad Air: Specifications

Oppo Pad Air has a 10-inch 2K display and it runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It also comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification as well. The tablet has a textured back and is 6.94 mm in thickness. This is an all-metal cover. It runs the ColorOS 12 for Pad, which supports several new features such as multi-device connection, two-finger split-screen, dual windows, and four-finger floating window. It also supports file drag-and-drop and clipboard sharing between the tablet and an Oppo phone. Users can get a Smart Stylus Pen designed by OPPO as well.

The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds are pictured here. (Image credit: Chetan Nayak / Indian Express) The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds are pictured here. (Image credit: Chetan Nayak / Indian Express)

Oppo Enco X2

OPPO also announced the Enco X2, its flagship TWS earbuds with ANC and a segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording. It also sports the next-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with Nordic audio giant Dynaudio that allows user to enjoy their favourite music wherever they go. It comes with 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation to isolate and “remove” unwanted sounds while preserving the original audio signal.