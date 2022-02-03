Oppo Reno7 series to launch tomorrow: How to watch live stream event

Oppo will launch its Reno7 series tomorrow with two smartphones expected. The Oppo Watch Free and Enco M32 earphones will also be launched at the same event. The Watch Free has a 1.64-inch AMOLED display.

The Oppo Reno7 series puts the focus on the camera performance of the device, especially the selfies and the portrait mode.

Oppo Reno7 5G: How to watch live stream, timing

The Oppo event will take place at 1 pm. The event is being streamed live on Oppo India’s YouTube channel. The YouTube link is embedded below for the event.

Oppo Reno7 5G: What to expect, specifications

The Oppo Reno7 series has already launched in China, and some of the specifications are already known, though the company could introduce a different version for the India market. The Oppo Reno7 5G series will come in two variants: Reno7 5G and Reno7 Pro 5G.

The company has already confirmed that the Reno7 Pro 5G will run the new Dimensity 1200 MAX chipset, which has an upgraded variant of the earlier Dimensity 1200 processor. The 1200 Max comprises a 5nm ARM Cortex-A78 chipset.

The phone will also come with HDR technology to ensure that videos shot on the phone have enhances colours and better contrast. The new feature uses artificial intelligence to differentiate between subjects on-screen and uses different colours and sharpness settings for optimum results.

The phone will offer a maximum of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also comes with RAM Expansion technology to allow users to borrow an additional 3GB or 5GB or 7GB from the storage capacity as extended RAM. The phone runs on Oppo’s new ColorOS 12 skin. The device also has 65W SuperVooc fast charging.

Oppo has also confirmed that the Reno7 Pro has a triple camera at the back. The phone also has the Sony IMX709 Ultra-Sensing sensor, which has been tuned for Oppo and this is a 32MP camera on the front. Oppo also claims that the front camera’s sensor is 60 per cent more sensitive to light with noise reduced by 30 per cent when compared to traditional RGB sensors. The rear camera also includes the flagship Sony IMX766 which is 50MP.