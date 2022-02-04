Oppo Reno7, Reno 7 Pro 5G launched: Specifications, price and other details

Oppo Reno7 series has officially launched for the Indian market which includes two phones: Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G. The Oppo Watch Free was also released at the event. Here are details on the price, specifications of the new Oppo devices

Oppo Reno7 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G: Price, sale date

The Oppo Reno 7 5G will start at Rs 28,999 and go on sale starting February 17. The Reno 7 Pro 5G will cost Rs 39,999 and go on sale starting February 8. Oppo will also offer 10 per cent for both phones for those using an ICICI Bank or IDFC First Bank card. The phones will be sold via Flipkart, Oppo’s own website and offline Oppo stores. The Oppo Watch free will cost Rs 5,999 while the Enco M32 Neckband is priced at Rs 1,799.

Oppo Reno7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G: Specifications

Both the Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G come in two colour options: Startrails Blue and Starlight Black. Both have an in-display fingerprint sensor and 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging from Oppo. The phones also come with a RAM expansion feature where users can increase the RAM by 3GB or 5GB or 7GB depending on their preference. Both phones run the Oppo ColorOS 12 with Android 11.

The Oppo Reno 7 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 Integrated 5G processor and come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The phone has a 90 Hz refresh rate with a 180 Hz touch response rate. It comes in only one variant: 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. The front camera is 32MP, while the rear camera system includes a 64MP main camera+8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera.

The Oppo Reno7 Pro runs the new Dimensity 1200 MAX variant, which is an upgraded variant of the earlier processor. The phone comes in only 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The display is 6.5-inches with 90 Hz refresh rate as well. Both phones have an AMOLED screen.

The Reno 7 Pro has a 50MP main camera at the back with 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is 32MP on the Reno 7 Pro 5G, but this one is using the premium Sony IMX709 sensor, which Oppo claims has been specifically tuned for them.