Oppo Reno3 Pro pre-booking in India starts ahead of March 2 launch

Oppo Reno3 Pro, which will launch in India on March 2 is available for pre-booking on Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail stores. Those who pre-book the smartphone can avail 10 per cent cashback on HDFC Bank debit/credit card EMI, ICICI Bank credit/debit card EMI, RBL Bank credit card EMI, YES Bank credit card EMI and consumer loans.

Oppo Reno3 Pro along with Reno 3 was launched in China last year. For now, only Reno3 Pro seems to be headed to the Indian market, though the model will be slightly different from the one launched in China. For starters, the India variant will have dual 44MP punch-hole selfie camera, compared to a single 32MP front camera on the China model. The front camera supports Ultra Night Mode as well.

Another difference could be the processor. Oppo has confirmed that the Reno3 Pro will launch in India with 4G specifications. Meanwhile, the Reno3 Pro in China packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform that comes integrated with a Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF system and supports 5G. Specific details on the processor are unclear at this point.

Oppo Reno3 Pro sports 64MP quad rear cameras with support for 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. The phone is backed by a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology that is said to charge the phone to 50 per cent in 20 minutes. The phone gets a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Oppo Reno3 Pro starts at Yuan 3,999 (Rs 40,000 approximately) for the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant, though expect India pricing to be slightly lower given the lack of 5G support.

