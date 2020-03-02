Oppo Reno3 Pro with 64MP quad-rear cameras, Super AMOLED display launched in India

Oppo Reno3 Pro launched in India for a starting price of Rs 29,990. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Oppo Reno3 Pro launched in India for a starting price of Rs 29,990. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Oppo has launched its third-generation Reno smartphone, named the Oppo Reno3 Pro. The device is a successor to the Reno 2, which was launched back in 2019. It is priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, at Rs 32,990 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The device will be made available in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White colour options starting March 6, 2020.

The Reno3 Pro will be made available across all Oppo stores and retail outlets as well as via Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, and Tata Cliq. The company also launched the Oppo Enco Free true wireless headphones. The company is offering a discount of Rs 2000 on the headphones on the purchase of Reno3 Pro.

Key features of the Oppo Reno3 Pro include a 64MP quad-camera setup, 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a 44MP dual front camera.

The Reno series has been one of the company’s flagship range of devices which come with good specifications and build quality. The Reno3 Pro seems to be a far cry from this. Even though the device has the Reno moniker, it does not come with a glass and metal build, instead, it features a plastic build that makes it look and feel quite similar to the Oppo F15, a much more affordable device. Another point is that it does not come with a shark-fin pop-up selfie camera, which was the one thing that defined the Reno series, since the launch of its first smartphone.

Oppo Reno3 Pro: Specifications

Oppo Reno3 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a dual punch-hole camera. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.5 screen to body ratio. This is one of the lightest Reno smartphones at 175 grams, due to its plastic build and it missing the pop-up camera mechanism.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 processor, unlike its predecessors which were all powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. For security, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which the company claims unlocks the device within 334ms when the screen is on and within 358ms when the display is turned off.

The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,025mAh battery with support for its own 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

Coming to the cameras, the device features a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. The rear camera comes with 5x Hybrid Zoom and a 20x Digital Zoom. On the front, it features a 44MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor for taking selfies, located in a pill-shaped cut-out located on the top left corner of the display.

