Oppo Reno 3 could feature 60MP quad-cam, dual 5G support

Oppo launched the Reno2-series in India in August and looks like the Reno3 is not far from making its appearance. An alleged spec-sheet of the Oppo Reno3 has surfaced online on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo that reveals the pricing and full specifications of the device including dual-mode 5G connectivity, 60MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, and Snapdragon 735 processor.

As per the leaked specifications sheet, the Reno3 will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 2400×1080 pixels resolution, the same as the Reno2 but the new screen will have the 90Hz refresh rate. The Reno3 will also retain the in-display fingerprint sensor.

The major change in the Reno2 successor comes in the camera department where the primary sensor on the Quad-camera setup has been bumped up to 60MP. As per the sheet, other camera sensors on the Reno3 include a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom (probably hybrid zoom), an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP black and white sensor.

The front camera on the Oppo Reno3 is said to be a 32MP Samsung Bright GD1 selfie shooter but it’s not clear if the new smartphone will feature the shark-fin design pop-up or some other kind of mechanism. The battery is reported to be 4,500mAh with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

The spec-sheet claims the Oppo Reno3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 735 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and two UFS 2.1 storage models of 128GB and 256GB. The phone is also said to have a thermal paste and a graphite sheet to conduct the heat away.

As per the sheet, the price of the Reno3 will start at Yuan 3,300 for the 128GB model that converts to around Rs 33,000 whereas the 256GB model is said to cost Yuan 3,600 that converts to around Rs 36,000. Since Oppo has launched all the Reno smartphones in India, we can expect the Reno3 to be launched in the country but the pricing may differ a little.