Oppo Reno 2 series specifications, names, prices leaked ahead of India launch

Oppo just sent out invites for the launch event of Reno 2 series smartphones with quad-cameras and 20x zoom capabilities in India on August 28. Now a report by MySmartPrice claims to know the names, specifications and prices of the upcoming Oppo Reno 2 series phones.

The report suggests that the Oppo Reno 2 20x zoom will not succeed the OPPO Reno 10x zoom, instead, it will be placed below the Reno 10x zoom device. The new series will consist of Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z, and Oppo Reno 2F, and all of these devices will be equipped with quad-camera setups, according to the report.

The report also mentions that besides the Reno 2 series, Oppo will also launch five more A-series phones with quad-camera setups. These phones will reportedly available just before the festive season.

OPPO Reno 2: specifications and price In India

Oppo Reno 2 has been reported to be priced somewhere around Rs 35,000. As per the report, it will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio, an under-display fingerprint reader, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The Reno 2 device could be the first phone in India to be equipped with a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor. It is reported to be available with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The phone will run Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1.

The report claims that the quad-camera setup will carry a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens with 116-degree field of view, a 13MP camera with 5x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP depth sensor with “special portrait modes.”

The new phone is also expected to come with Ultra Dark Mode, Portrait Mode 2.0, Ultra Steady Videos, 3D Audio Zoom, Real-Time Video Blur (Portrait Videos), and Hybrid Image Stabilization features.

The sharkfin popup module on the Oppo Reno 2 smartphone is said to carry a 16MP selfie camera. The report claims that the Reno 2 will feature a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging and it will also have a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel for protection against scratches and drops.

Oppo Reno 2Z: specifications and price in India

The Oppo Reno 2Z is reported to have a similar screen, OS, RAM, internal storage, battery, and front camera as the Oppo Reno 2, with the only difference being the camera sensors and processor. Priced around Rs 25,000, the Reno 2Z could be powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 processor.

Oppo Reno 2Z will have a quad-camera setup similar to Oppo Reno with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP 119-degree ultrawide-angle lens, and two 2MP cameras that give the phone access to special portrait mode effects in both photos and videos.

Oppo Reno 2F: specifications and price in India

The report claims that the price of Oppo Reno 2F will be around Rs 20,000 but it does not reveal the specifications of the device, except for the primary sensor. As per the report, Oppo Reno 2F will have a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor as the primary lens.