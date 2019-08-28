Oppo Reno2 series launched in India starting Rs 29,990: Detailed specifications, features

Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno2 series, which includes Reno2, Reno2Z, and Reno2F, in India today at an event in New Delhi. The Reno2 series is cheaper than the original Reno device but the most premium smartphone of the new lineup, Reno2, comes with 5x Hybrid Zoom feature and up to 20x Digital Zoom.

The Reno2 is priced at Rs 36,990, the Reno2Z is priced at Rs 29,990, while the price Reno2F will be announced later. All three models come with a quad-rear camera setup but only the Reno2 comes with the shark-fin style pop-up front camera. The other two models carry a vertical structure camera.

Oppo Reno2 series display

Oppo Reno2 features a 6.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. The E3 sunlight screen has 2400×1080 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Reno2 sports a 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio where the front of the device carries Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and the back is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Oppo Reno2Z and Reno2F feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen with 2340×1080 resolution, 91.6 per cent screen to body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Oppo Reno2 series camera

Oppo Reno2 features a quad-camera setup at the back carrying a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS clubbed with a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP mono lens. As already mentioned, it carries 5x Hybrid Zoom and 20x Digital Zoom.

Oppo Reno2Z also features a quad-camera setup with 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor as the primary sensor. However, it does not carry the OIS but only as EIS feature. Other camera sensors on the back include an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP Mono lens and a 2MP Portrait Lens.

The primary sensor on the quad-camera setup of Oppo Reno2F carries a 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor with EIS feature. Other sensors on the device are the same as the Reno2Z– 8MP+2MP+2MP.

The front camera on all three models is a 16MP selfie shooter. While Oppo Reno2 and Reno2Z carry Ultra Dark Mode and Ultra Steady Video features, the Reno2F comes with an Ultra Night Mode 2.0. Reno2 and Reno2Z can shoot bokeh effect videos. The Reno2 also comes with Smart Video Editor, Audio Zoom feature and Background Noise Reduction feature as well.

Oppo Reno2 series processor, Operating system

The Reno2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, the Reno2Z is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 chipset, and the Reno2F carries the MediaTek Helio P70 processor. All three models run ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

Oppo Reno2 series battery, storage, and more

While the Reno2 and Reno2Z come with 256GB of onboard storage, the Reno2F has 128GB of internal space. The RAM capacity on all three models is 8GB and the whole lineup is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge via USB Type-C port.

The Reno2 series features an in-display fingerprint sensor and also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack. On the connectivity front, the Oppo Reno2 features Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC, Reno2Z features only Bluetooth 5.0, and the Reno2F features only Bluetooth 4.2.

Apart from this, Reno2 series also comes with Dolby Atmos sound, Hyper Boost 2.0, Engine Boost, Game Boost including Touch Boost 2.0 and Frame Boost 2.0, and a 5-star gaming certification from TUV Rheinland.