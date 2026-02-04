Oppo Reno15c to go on sale from February 5, price starts at Rs 34,999

Oppo Reno15c launches in India with a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 7,000mAh battery and 4K selfie video.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 05:05 PM IST
Oppo Reno15c is the latest entrant in the company's mid-range series.Oppo Reno15c is the latest entrant in the company's mid-range series. (Image Source: Oppo)
Oppo has announced that the Reno15c, the latest entrant in the company’s mid-range series, will be available for purchase in India on February 5. The company says the new model is designed to make the experience offered by the Reno15 series “accessible to a wider audience.”

The Oppo Reno15c is a mid-range phone powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and comes with a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and brightness reaching up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness. Like other models in the Reno15 series, the Oppo Reno15c comes with a squarish camera island on the back that houses a 50MP primary sensor in addition to an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro sensor.

You also get a 50MP selfie shooter. Oppo says both the primary rear camera and the front camera support 4K 60fps video recording. Reno15c also comes with Oppo’s AI feature suite, which includes tools like AI Editor 3.0, AI Unblur, AI Best Face, AI Studio, and AI Portrait Glow, to name a few.

Running on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box, the phone comes with a huge 7,000mAh Silicon Carbon battery that supports 80W wired charging. The Reno15c also offers IP66, IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, meaning it can easily handle water splashes and rain.

The base variant of the Reno15c, which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs 34,999, while the 12GB and 256GB version can be purchased for Rs 37,999. Oppo is also offering up to 10% instant cashback on Credit Cards with select bank partners and UPI transactions. Interested buyers can also get addition to 6-months no cost EMI and Rs 3,000 exchange bonus.

Available in two colourways – Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue, the Reno15c will go on sale starting February 5 and can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, retail outlets and Oppo website.

 

