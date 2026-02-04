Oppo Reno15c to go on sale from February 5, price starts at Rs 34,999

Oppo has announced that the Reno15c, the latest entrant in the company’s mid-range series, will be available for purchase in India on February 5. The company says the new model is designed to make the experience offered by the Reno15 series “accessible to a wider audience.”

The Oppo Reno15c is a mid-range phone powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and comes with a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and brightness reaching up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness. Like other models in the Reno15 series, the Oppo Reno15c comes with a squarish camera island on the back that houses a 50MP primary sensor in addition to an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro sensor.