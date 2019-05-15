Oppo Reno Z image render and key specifications leaked online

Oppo recently launched a new smartphone series, dubbed Reno. The company is now planning to launch a new smartphone under this series, which will be called the Oppo Reno Z. SlashLeaks has now posted new image renders and key specifications of the upcoming device online.

In the image render on SlashLeaks we can see that the device will be skipping the shark-fin pop-up mechanism in favour of a teardrop style notch for housing the front camera. The image also showcases an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. The device will feature a gradient finish paint job on the back. The leaked specifications state that the device will sport a dual camera setup on the back, however, the image consists of three camera modules.

According to the leak, the device will be priced at Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,500) for the 6GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant. It will come with 157.3×74.9×9.1mm dimensions and will weigh 186 grams.

Oppo Reno Z will sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU.

It will come with 6GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage, there might be more RAM/internal storage variants. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 3,950mAh battery.

The device will sport a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will feature a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.