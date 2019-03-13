Oppo Reno to feature Snapdragon 710 processor, 48MP camera: Report

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is gearing up to launch a new series ‘Reno’ on April 10. Now, the first Oppo Reno smartphone has been passed through Singapore’s IMDA (Info-Communications Media Development Authority) and Bluetooth SIG as well.

Advertising

While the IMDA certification does not spill light on the upcoming smartphone, the Bluetooth certification of CPH1917 does reveal some specifications of the first Oppo Reno smartphone. According to Bluetooth SIG, the CPH1917 comes with a 6.4-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor. Previous reports claimed that the Oppo Reno might be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor.

The smartphone will feature a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP secondary snapper, and a 16MP front-facing camera. It also comes with ColorOS 6.0 and Bluetooth 5.0. Speculation is strong that the Oppo Reno will pack a 10x lossless zoom camera lens, which was first announced at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Read more about Oppo’s 10x lossless zoom lens here.

Separately, Star Universe has leaked what appears to be an unconfirmed teaser video of Oppo Reno. The teaser video shows the back of the smartphone with a triple camera setup and one of them is a square-shaped module that features 10x lossless zoom.

Earlier this week, Oppo revealed the colorful logo on Reno on Twitter. Many thought Reno would be Oppo’s second sub-brand after Realme. Oppo’s VP Brain Shen later confirmed that Reno is a new series and not a sub-brand. April 10 is when Oppo plans to release the first Reno smartphone.