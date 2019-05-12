Oppo Reno series to launch in India on May 28, company confirms

Oppo has shared a poster on its social media platforms to announce the arrival of Oppo Reno in India. According to the poster, the phones will be unveiled in India on May 28, 2019. The company launched the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom smartphones in China on April 10. It launched the devices in Europe later on April 24 along with a 5G variant of the 10x Zoom Edition.

To recall, Oppo Reno is priced at Yuan 2,999 (approx Rs 31,000) for 6GB/28GB storage model, Yuan 3,299 (approx Rs 34,000) for 6GB/256GB model, and Yuan 3,599 (approx Rs 37,000) for 8GB/256GB model. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is priced Yuan 3,999 (approx Rs 41,000) for 6GB/128GB storage model, Yuan 4,499 (approx Rs 46,000) for 6GB/256GB model, and Yuan 4,799 (approx Rs 49,500) for 8GB/256GB model.

The 5G variant of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom was launched in Europe priced at Euro 900 (approximately Rs 71,000).

Oppo Reno features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, whereas, the Reno 10x zoom variant sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. Reno is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and the 10x Zoom variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

Both the devices come with 8GB RAM/256GB of internal storage, however, the standard edition is also available in 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration. While the standard edition sports a 3,700mAh battery, the 10x zoom variant is backed by a 4,065mAh battery.

The Reno support 18W fast charging and the Reno 10x Zoom supports VOOC 3.0 fast charge technology. Both phones run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own Color OS 6.0 skin on top.

Oppo Reno sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary depth sensor. Reno 10x Zoom edition, on the other hand, sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS (optic image stabilisation) support, an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an OIS enabled periscope telescopic lens of 13MP. Both the devices sport a 16MP shark fin pop-up camera.