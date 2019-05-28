Oppo Reno India lauch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

Oppo is all set to launch its Reno series smartphones in India today at an event in New Delhi. The launch event is scheduled for 1:00 pm IST.

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom in China on April 10. The company unveiled the two devices in Europe on April 24 along with a 5G variant of the 10X Zoom edition. Recently, the company launched Reno Z in Europe which comes with notched display instead of Reno’s unique side-swing popup camera mechanism.

Oppo Reno series launch: How to watch livestream

Oppo will be broadcasting the livestream of the Reno series launch on its official website. Users can also log on to YouTube and watch the launch event live at the Oppo’s official YouTube channel. As already mentioned, the launch event will start from 1:00 pm.

Oppo Reno series expected price in India

Oppo has not revealed the pricing for the Reno series smartphone in India. The price of the Oppo Reno starts at Yuan 2,999 (around Rs 30,000) and Yuan 3,999 (around Rs 40,000) for the Reno 10x Zoom in China so it can be assumed that the company will offer the phone around the same price bracket in India.

The 5G variant of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, which was launched in Europe, costs Euro 900 (around Rs 71,000) and the recently launched Reno Z is priced at Euro 190 (around Rs 15,000). There is no word if the company will launch the Reno Z and Reno 10x Zoom 5G in India.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom specifications

Oppo Reno sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and the Reno 10x Zoom features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. The Reno is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor whereas the 10x Zoom variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Both the devices come with 8GB RAM/256GB of internal storage, however, the standard edition is also available in a 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration.

The battery on Reno has 3,700mAh capacity and the 10x zoom variant is backed by a 4,065mAh battery. Both the phones run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top.

Oppo Reno sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary depth sensor. Reno 10x Zoom edition, on the other hand, sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS (optic image stabilisation) support, an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an OIS enabled periscope telescopic lens of 13MP. Both the devices sport a 16MP shark fin pop-up camera.

The recently launched Reno Z features similar specifications as the standard Oppo Reno, however, instead of a popup selfie camera mechanism, the phone sports a notched display.