Oppo Reno, Reno 10x zoom with 5G launched in Europe

Oppo has launched its flagship Reno and Oppo Reno 10x zoom smartphones in Europe. The Reno will start at Euro 500 (approximately Rs 39,124) and the Oppo Reno 10x zoom with 5G will be priced at Euro 900 (approximately Rs 70,424). The company also announced that it will be launching a 4G version of its Oppo Reno 10x zoom in June, which will be priced at Euro 800 (approximately Rs 62,599).

The company also announced that its Reno 10x zoom smartphone will get International Warranty service. This means consumers can get their Reno smartphone serviced anywhere across the world.

To recall, the company launched both the smartphones in China a couple of weeks ago.

Oppo Reno sports a 6.4-inch OLED display, whereas, the Reno 10x zoom variant sports a 6.6-inch OLED display. Reno is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and the 10x zoom variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

Both the devices come with 8GB RAM/256GB of internal storage, however, the Reno also comes in a 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration. They run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own Color OS 6.0 skin on top. The standard edition is backed by a 3,700mAh battery, whereas, the 10x zoom variant is backed by a 4,065mAh battery. They also support the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charge technology.

Reno standard edition sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary depth sensor. Reno 10x zoom edition sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/17 aperture and OIS (optic image stabilisation) support, an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an OIS enabled periscope telescopic lens of 13MP. Both the devices sport a 16MP shark fin pop-up camera.