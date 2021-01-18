Oppo Reno Pro 5G with MediaTek flagship chip launched for Rs 35,999

Oppo Reno Pro 5G has launched today at a starting price of Rs 35,999. The mid-range smartphone from Oppo has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 3D curved screen, 90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10. It is powered by MediaTek’s flagship chip Dimensity 1000+ paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera whereas on the front it sports a 32MP snapper.

Oppo Reno Pro 5G has an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also retained the 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charge. The company claims that a five-minute charge will give four hours of video playback and in 30 minutes the phone will be fully charged. It will run on Android 11 out of the box with ColorOS 11.1 on top.

It features full dimension fusion portrait video system which will enhance the video recording capability and bring better stabilisation in photos. Also, it has AI Highlight video which will brighten the shots taken in low light settings and have Live HDR. Another feature includes dual video mode where the smartphone will record video from the front and rear camera simultaneously.

Oppo has also focused on keeping the phone light. It is 7.6mm in thickness and weighs 173 grams. It comes in two colours — astral blue and starry black. The company has also said that the back of the phone will be fingerprint and scratch resistant.

Along with Oppo Reno Pro 5G, the Chinese smartphone maker also launched the Enco X True Wireless earphones. It will be available in two colours — white and black and is priced at Rs 9,999. The Enco X will support Type-C charging and Qi wireless charging. It comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It has Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and will deliver four hours of playback and additional 20 hours with the case.