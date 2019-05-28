Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition India Launch LIVE Updates: Launch time, how to watch livestream

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch LIVE Updates: Oppo is hosting a launch event in New Delhi for the launch of the Oppo Reno series smartphones. The phones have already been launched in China and Europe.

The Oppo Reno series carries a 16MP shark-fin shaped popup selfie camera. The Reno features a Snapdragon 710 processor whereas the Reno 10x Zoom is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor. The price of the Oppo Reno starts at Yuan 2,999 (around Rs 30,000) and Yuan 3,999 (around Rs 40,000) for the Reno 10x Zoom in China.