Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition India Launch LIVE Updates: Launch time, how to watch livestreamhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/oppo-reno-oppo-reno-10x-zoom-edition-india-launch-live-updates-launch-time-how-to-watch-livestream-5751796/
Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition India Launch LIVE Updates: Launch time, how to watch livestream
Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Price in India, Specifications, Features, India Launch LIVE Updates: Oppo is expected to launch Snapdragon 710 powered Oppo Reno and Snapdragon 855 powered Reno 10x Zoom as part of its Reno series smartphones in India.
Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch LIVE Updates: Oppo is hosting a launch event in New Delhi for the launch of the Oppo Reno series smartphones. The phones have already been launched in China and Europe.
The Oppo Reno series carries a 16MP shark-fin shaped popup selfie camera. The Reno features a Snapdragon 710 processor whereas the Reno 10x Zoom is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor. The price of the Oppo Reno starts at Yuan 2,999 (around Rs 30,000) and Yuan 3,999 (around Rs 40,000) for the Reno 10x Zoom in China.
Live Blog
Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch LIVE Updates:
Oppo Reno series launch LIVE: How to watch livestream
Oppo will be broadcasting the livestream of the launch of Reno series on its official website. Alternatively, users can also log on to YouTube and watch the launch event live at the Oppo’s official YouTube channel.
Oppo Reno series launch time
Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo Reno series smartphones in India today. It is hosting a launch event in New Delhi where the company is expected to unveil the Reno and Reno 10x Zoom. The event is scheduled to start at 1:00 pm.
Oppo has already launched the Reno series smartphones in China and Europe. The company is scheduled to launch the Reno series in India today. Oppo Reno is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor, sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 3,700mAh battery, 48MP + 5MP dual rear camera and a 16MP side-swing popup selfie camera.
The Reno 10x Zoom is the flagship device which is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, 4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charge support, 48MP + 8MP + 13MP triple rear camera, and a similar 16MP pop-up camera.
Oppo Reno series launch LIVE: How to watch livestream
Oppo will be broadcasting the livestream of the launch of Reno series on its official website. Alternatively, users can also log on to YouTube and watch the launch event live at the Oppo’s official YouTube channel.
Oppo Reno series launch time
Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo Reno series smartphones in India today. It is hosting a launch event in New Delhi where the company is expected to unveil the Reno and Reno 10x Zoom. The event is scheduled to start at 1:00 pm.