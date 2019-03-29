Oppo Reno leaked video, case images reveal an unusual front camera

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo will be launching a new sub-brand called ‘Reno’ on April 10 and it seems that the first smartphone will come with an unusual front camera, according to a leaked video. The front camera, which is a pop-up selfie shooter, raises diagonally on the top of the phone, a Slashleaks video suggested.

The leaked video also shows the back panel of the device and it appears that the version is missing the 10X zoom behind the periscope lens, which was spotted on the demo unit back at MWC 2019.

The Oppo Reno case images, which were posted to SlashLeaks, reveals a huge cutout on the front for the peeking mechanism, while the bottom will have USB type-C port, a 3.5 mm audio port and dual-camera on the back.

There is no physical button for Oppo’s newly announced voice assistant called Breeno. The new smartphone from Reno passed through Singapore’s IMDA (Info-Communications Media Development Authority) and Bluetooth SIG earlier this month.

While the IMDA certification does not spill light on the upcoming smartphone, the Bluetooth certification of CPH1917 does reveal some specifications of the first Oppo Reno smartphone. According to Bluetooth SIG, the CPH1917 comes with a 6.4-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor.

Previous reports claimed that the Oppo Reno might be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. The smartphone will feature a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP secondary snapper, and a 16MP front-facing camera. It also comes with ColorOS 6.0 and Bluetooth 5.0.