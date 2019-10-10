Oppo Reno Ace with 90Hz display, 65W SuperVOOC charging launched

Oppo has launched a new smartphone under its Reno lineup of devices called the Oppo Reno Ace. It is priced at Yuan 3,199 (approximately Rs 32,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Yuan 3,399 (approximately Rs 34,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Yuan 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Advertising

The device is currently available for pre-ordering in China via the official Oppo Mall, Jingdong, Tmall and Suning Tesco. It will go on sale starting October 16 in Blue and Violet colour options.

Key features of the device include a quad camera setup on the back, 90Hz display, support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and more.

Oppo Reno Ace sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate along with 135Hz touch sampling rate. The display panel also comes with a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports HDR10+. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU.

Advertising

Also Read: Oppo Reno 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: What’s the difference?

It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.1 on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. The company claims that the Oppo Reno Ace can be charged from zero to 27 per cent within five minutes of charging.

Oppo Reno Ace features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP secondary sensor, an 8MP tertiary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device sports a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.