Oppo Reno 8 series to launch in India on July 18: What to expect

Oppo’s camera-focused Reno series will soon be getting a new addition in India. The company has revealed that it will be launching the new Reno 8 series in India later this month on July 18. The Reno 8 series, which consists of a vanilla Reno 8 and a higher-end Reno 8 Pro, will succeed the Reno 7 series.

The Reno 8 series was launched in China earlier this year and assuming the phonemaker will bring the same specifications to India, here’s what we can expect from both the Reno 8 series phones.

Oppo Reno 8 expected specifications



The Oppo Reno 8 is expected to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen along with a 4500mAh battery and 80W charging. The phone could sport the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and get a triple camera setup including a 50MP main camera and two 2MP sensors. On the front, we may see the same 32MP single camera.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro expected specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is expected to come with a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen and could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The phone is expected to sport a 50MP main camera on the back accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP sensor, along with a 32MP front camera sensor. A 4500mAh battery and support for 80W fast wired charging is expected.

Oppo is yet to officially reveal more details on the phone yet, so note that the above specifications could be changed when the phones launch in India. However, both phones will be launched in two colour variants each. This includes Glazed Green and Glazed Black colours for the Reno 8, and Shimmering Gold and Shimmering Black colourways for the Reno 8 Pro.