Monday, July 18, 2022
OPPO Reno 8 Series Launch Live updates: Price for Reno8 Pro leaked ahead of launch

OPPO Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Pad Air, India Launch Today Live: Oppo will unveil four new products for the Indian market, including the new Reno8 series, Pad Air tablet and Enco X2 wireless earbuds.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 18, 2022 12:26:42 pm
OPPO Reno 8 | OPPO Reno 8 Pro | Oppo Pad Air Tablet | Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbudsOppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air tablet & Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds India launch: Livestream starts at 6 pm.

OPPO Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro India Launch Live: Oppo is hosting its big online launch event where it will unveil four new products. This includes the new Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro smartphones, the Oppo Pad Air, and its new Enco X2 wireless earbuds. Oppo’s launch event starts at 6 pm tonight. The Reno8 series succeeds the Reno7, and will likely play in the mid-range and mid-premium segment. The company launched the Reno7 series back in February this year, starting at Rs 28,999 for Reno7 and Rs 39,999 for the Pro variant. The Reno8 will likely sport a similar pricing range. Given the pricing and specifications, the new phones will be in competition with devices like the Redmi K50i (which launches later this week), the Nothing phone (1), the OnePlus Nord 2T, Poco F4 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 (5G), etc.

The Oppo Reno8 series will come with Mediatek processors, which the company has already confirmed. The Reno8 Pro will run the Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Max, while the Reno8 will run the Dimensity 1300 from MediaTek. Oppo is also emphasising the battery charging on the new phones, which will come with 80W fast charging.

The Reno8 series launch will take place on the company’s YouTube channel. The livestream link is below

Live Blog

OPPO Reno 8, OPPO Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Pad Air Tablet, Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds: Livestream, expected specifications, price in India and more

12:26 (IST)18 Jul 2022
Oppo Reno8 Pro: Price leaked ahead of launch

The Oppo Reno8 Pro's price has been leaked online ahead of launch. Tipster Mukul Sharma posted an image showing that the 12GB+256GB RAM variant will cost Rs 46,999. This is the most expensive and high-end variant of the phone. Again, we will have to wait till the launch to see if the price is the same.  


11:44 (IST)18 Jul 2022
Oppo Enco X2: Price spotted on Flipkart

The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation are supposed to launch today but it looks like the price was spotted on Flipkart. Tipster Mukul Sharma posted a screenshot showing the new Oppo Enco X2 as being listed for Rs 10,999 on Flipkart. The listing appears to have been taken down as we could not see the same. Check out his tweet below: 

11:36 (IST)18 Jul 2022
Oppo Reno8 launch: Everything to expect

Oppo Reno8 series will include two options: The Reno8 and Reno8 Pro. It should be noted that in China, Oppo has three variants in the same series; the Reno8 Pro out there runs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The Reno8 Pro+ runs the Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Max. However, in India, the Reno8 Pro will come with the Mediatek chipset. There's no Pro+ being introduced in the Indian market. There's also a new Pad Air and Enco X2 TWS earbuds which will be launched today. 

Oppo is gearing up to launch four new products in the Indian market. This includes the new Reno8 series, the Enco X2 earbuds, and a new Pad Air. This is the first time that Oppo is introducing a tablet in the Indian market. The Oppo Reno8 and Reno8 Pro will come with design improvements, new processors, and improved battery life over the Reno7 series. We expect the phones to be priced in the mid-range range segment, which is starting at Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000. The Reno8 Pro will, of course, be the more expensive version out of the two.

The Reno8 series has already launched in China. But the Reno8 Pro in China runs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, making it the first phone to come with this new processor. However, in India, Oppo is opting for the Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Max on the Reno8 Pro. In China, the Pro+ variant comes with this chipset. The company is also introducing its Pad Air in India, which is a tablet. The Pad Air runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 in China and comes with a 10-inch display. The specifications will likely remain the same for the tablet in India as well.

