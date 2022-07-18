OPPO Reno 8 Series Launch Live updates: Price for Reno8 Pro leaked ahead of launch

OPPO Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro India Launch Live: Oppo is hosting its big online launch event where it will unveil four new products. This includes the new Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro smartphones, the Oppo Pad Air, and its new Enco X2 wireless earbuds. Oppo’s launch event starts at 6 pm tonight. The Reno8 series succeeds the Reno7, and will likely play in the mid-range and mid-premium segment. The company launched the Reno7 series back in February this year, starting at Rs 28,999 for Reno7 and Rs 39,999 for the Pro variant. The Reno8 will likely sport a similar pricing range. Given the pricing and specifications, the new phones will be in competition with devices like the Redmi K50i (which launches later this week), the Nothing phone (1), the OnePlus Nord 2T, Poco F4 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 (5G), etc.
The Oppo Reno8 series will come with Mediatek processors, which the company has already confirmed. The Reno8 Pro will run the Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Max, while the Reno8 will run the Dimensity 1300 from MediaTek. Oppo is also emphasising the battery charging on the new phones, which will come with 80W fast charging.
The Reno8 series launch will take place on the company’s YouTube channel. The livestream link is below
The Oppo Reno8 Pro's price has been leaked online ahead of launch. Tipster Mukul Sharma posted an image showing that the 12GB+256GB RAM variant will cost Rs 46,999. This is the most expensive and high-end variant of the phone. Again, we will have to wait till the launch to see if the price is the same.
The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation are supposed to launch today but it looks like the price was spotted on Flipkart. Tipster Mukul Sharma posted a screenshot showing the new Oppo Enco X2 as being listed for Rs 10,999 on Flipkart. The listing appears to have been taken down as we could not see the same. Check out his tweet below:
Oppo Reno8 series will include two options: The Reno8 and Reno8 Pro. It should be noted that in China, Oppo has three variants in the same series; the Reno8 Pro out there runs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The Reno8 Pro+ runs the Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Max. However, in India, the Reno8 Pro will come with the Mediatek chipset. There's no Pro+ being introduced in the Indian market. There's also a new Pad Air and Enco X2 TWS earbuds which will be launched today.