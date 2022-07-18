OPPO Reno 8 Series Launch Live updates: Price for Reno8 Pro leaked ahead of launch

Oppo is gearing up to launch four new products in the Indian market. This includes the new Reno8 series, the Enco X2 earbuds, and a new Pad Air. This is the first time that Oppo is introducing a tablet in the Indian market. The Oppo Reno8 and Reno8 Pro will come with design improvements, new processors, and improved battery life over the Reno7 series. We expect the phones to be priced in the mid-range range segment, which is starting at Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000. The Reno8 Pro will, of course, be the more expensive version out of the two.

The Reno8 series has already launched in China. But the Reno8 Pro in China runs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, making it the first phone to come with this new processor. However, in India, Oppo is opting for the Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Max on the Reno8 Pro. In China, the Pro+ variant comes with this chipset. The company is also introducing its Pad Air in India, which is a tablet. The Pad Air runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 in China and comes with a 10-inch display. The specifications will likely remain the same for the tablet in India as well.