Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Pro+ launched: All you need to know

Oppo launched the brand’s Reno 8 series smartphones earlier this week in China. The series includes three devices – the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro and a Reno 8 Pro+. The phones are all powered by different chipsets and come with different specifications. Here is everything you need to know about them.

Oppo Reno 8

The Oppo Reno 8 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and will come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor and support for Face Unlock.

The phone comes with a 50MP primary camera on the back accompanied by a 2MP black and white sensor and another 2MP macro sensor. There is a 32MP front camera, a 4,500mAH battery and 80W Super Flash Charging. The Reno 8 comes with Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box. It is priced at CNY 2,499 (about Rs 29,000).

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with a slightly larger 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, Snapdragon’s latest chip in the 700-series segment, along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

There is a triple camera on this phone two but you get an 8MP ultrawide camera along with the 50MP main and 2MP macro camera on the Reno 8 Pro. On the front is still a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features here include an under-display fingerprint scanner, a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge support and Bluetooth 5.3. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 {about Rs 34,900} and comes with Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+

The Reno 8 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100, which also powers phones like the OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3. The phone gets up to 12GB RAM and 256GB RAM.

The device gets the same camera setup as the Oppo Reno 8 Pro with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera, but also adds a Mariana MariSilicon X chip for enhanced camera performance. On the front, we still get a 32MP camera.

Other features include a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge support and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ starts at CNY 3,699 (about Rs 43,000) and comes with Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.