Oppo Reno8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro: Price, specs compared

The Oppo Reno8 Pro recently launched in India and it is Oppo’s most powerful Reno-series phone so far. Unlike previous editions of the series which packed a set of specifications more heavily catered to camera performance and abilities, the Reno8 Pro is also a performance-oriented device that’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.

However, priced at Rs 45,999 the Reno 8 Pro also goes up against other similarly priced phones like the Moto Edge 30 Pro, the OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3, among others. Here’s a quick head-on comparison between the four phones to help you pick the best device for yourself.

Pricing

The Oppo Reno8 Pro (12/256GB) is priced at Rs 45,999, while the OnePlus 10R starts at Rs 38,999. The Realme GT Neo 3 starts at Rs 36,999 and the Moto Edge 30 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999.

Note that the Oppo Reno8 Pro and Moto Edge 30 Pro come in a single storage variant, while the OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo 3 come in multiple storage variants and multiple charging speed variants.

Build quality

The Oppo Reno8 Pro and Moto Edge 30 Pro sport glass sandwich designs with a metal frame, while the OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo 3 come with a plastic body. The latter two phones will as a result, also feel lighter in the hand compared to the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Moto Edge 30 Pro, which are slightly heavier.

Display

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The OnePlus 10R comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel also and features a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 as well.

The Realme GT Neo 3 meanwhile comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro also comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ panel but you get a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.

Performance

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro, OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo 3 come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The Moto Edge 30 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

The Reno 8 Pro comes in only one variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. However, the OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo 3 come in lower memory variants, which are also less expensive. The Moto Edge 30 Pro also comes in just one storage variant but offers only 128GB storage.

Camera

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro camera. Oppo has also added a custom 6nm Mari Silicon X NPU in the phone to help with things like 4K ultra night mode video on the phone. There is also a 32MP front camera.

The OnePlus 10R also comes with a similar setup with a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP front camera also. The Realme GT Neo 3 also comes with a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 16MP rear camera. The Moto Edge 30 Pro is a little different, coming with two 50MP cameras and a 2MP depth camera. There is a 60MP front camera as well.

Battery and charging

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro also sports a 4,500mAh battery and support for 80W fast charging. The Moto Edge 30 Pro comes with a 4,800mAh battery with 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 10R comes with a larger 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 3 also comes with a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Both phones, however, also have a 150W fast charging variant that comes with a smaller 4,500mAh battery.