Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Oppo Reno 8 Pro ‘House of the Dragon Edition to launch in India soon

Oppo recently announced that the Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon limited edition phone will be soon coming to India. Here's everything you need to know.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon EditionThe phone comes with several House of the Dragon accessories. (Image Source: Oppo)

Oppo recently announced that it will be bringing the Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition phone to India soon. Launched earlier this year, the special limited edition of the phone will come with a leather-like back cover with the House of the Dragon logo.

The company is also packing several other House of the Dragon accessories like the collectable dragon egg, dragon SIM eject pin, dragon emblem phone holder and a Targaryen sigil key chain. Oppo is also giving a handwritten proclamation by King Viserys I Targaryen.

For those unaware, the House of the Dragon is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India. Oppo says the Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon edition will be available on Flipkart. However, the Flipkart microsite hasn’t mentioned the price of the device.

Full Review |Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G specifications

To give you a quick recap, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset and features a 6.7-inch FullHD+ 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED display that is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

Running on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box, the phone offers 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the back of the phone, you will find a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. It has a 32MP selfie camera.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The normal version of the phone is available in green and black colour variants.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 05:46:26 pm
