Oppo Reno 7 series India launch set for February 4: Here’s what we know so far

Oppo is getting ready to launch its Reno 7 series in the Indian market on February 4. The Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro are both expected to launch at the event. Oppo has been sharing several key features about the phone, and the camera is in sharp focus.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro will come with the Sony IMX709 sensor, and the company claims they are the first to use this. Further, the sensor has been customised exclusively by the brand. Oppo is also highlighting the portrait capabilities of the camera phone as well.

It will also come with an ‘Orbit Breathing Light’, which helps users detect notifications even with the screen upside down. Oppo has also emphasised that the phone is only 7.45mm in terms of thickness, and one of the slimmest in the Reno series. Here’s what we know about the Oppo Reno 7 series so far.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro camera specifications

The phone comes with a triple camera at the back. This includes the Sony IMX709 Ultra-Sensing sensor which is 32MP and the flagship Sony IMX766 which is 50MP camera. Oppo also claims that the front camera’s sensor is 60 per cent more sensitive to light with noise reduced by 30 per cent when compared to traditional RGB sensors.

Reno7’s front camera automatically switches from 85-degree to a 90-degree angle when it detects more than two people in the frame.

It will also feature a “Bokeh Flare Portrait video” that can identify the human subject in any background and make them stand out with soft-light lens flares.

The phone has already launched in China and some of the specifications are hence known. In China, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max processor with a maximum of 12GB RAM. We will have to wait and see if the India version launches with the same specifications.

The phone has a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 65W fast charging with Oppo’s VOOC fast charging technology.