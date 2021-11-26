scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G launched: Check price, specifications

Oppo just launched its new Reno 7 series comprising three new smartphones. Read all about the phones below.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 26, 2021 5:23:27 pm
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G, Oppo Reno 7 launched, Oppo Reno 7 5G specs, Oppo Reno 7 Pro price, Oppo Reno 7 SE specifications, Oppo newsThe Oppo Reno 7 5G packs a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz screen refresh rate (Image source: Oppo)

Oppo has launched its Reno 7 series which is comprised of the Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, and the Reno 7 SE 5G in China. All three smartphones pack an AMOLED display with a hole-punch design. As of now, we do not know the details about the global launch of the Oppo Reno 7 series. Here is everything you should know about smartphones.

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G: Pricing

The Oppo Reno 7 5G is priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The device also comes in a 8GB + 256GB variant which is priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,000), and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option will be available at  CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 38,500).

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 43,200) for the base 8GB + 256GB model. The smartphone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB varint which is  priced at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 46,700).

Must Read |Oppo’s ‘Peacock’ foldable smartphone could launch next month: Report

The Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G is priced at CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 25,700) for the 8GB + 128GB and CNY 2,399 (approx Rs. 28,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

While the Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in China starting December 3, the Reno 7 SE 5G will go on sale starting December 17. All the three Oppo Reno 7 models will come in Morning Gold, Star Rain Wish, and Starry Night Black colour options.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 5G measures 156.8×72.1×7.59mm, weighs 185 grams, and runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top. The smartphone supports dual-SIM (Nano).

The Oppo Reno 7 5G packs a 6.43-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with support for 20:9 aspect ratio and  90Hz screen refresh rate. The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup with a primary 64MP shooter with an f/1.7 lens, along with an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro shooter.

The Oppo Reno 7 5G comes with a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie shooter at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The smartphone has up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The Reno 7 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 60W Flash Charge fast charging.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G measures 158.2×73.2×7.45mm and weighs 180 grams. The phone runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and packs a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with support for 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone supports dual-SIM (Nano).

The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro shooter.

Must Read |Oppo Find X4 to launch with 125W fast charging support

For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and more. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G measures 160.2×73.2×7.45mm and weighs 171 grams. The smartphone supports dual-SIM (Nano) and runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top.

The device comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with support for 20:9 aspect ratio and  90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The Reno 7 SE 5G packs a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX581 primary sensor, along with a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth camera.

For selfies, the Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G comes with a 16MP Sony IMX471 front-facing camera with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Connectivity options 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

