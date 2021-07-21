Oppo Reno 6Z 5G launched: Price, specifications and more

Oppo has launched a new Reno 6Z 5G smartphone in Thailand. It is a sequel to the Oppo Reno 5Z 5G, which was launched a few months back. The key highlights of the new 5G phone are a triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 30W fast charger, and more.

The newly launched Oppo Reno 6Z 5G is priced at THB 12,990, which is around Rs 29,500 in India. The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is being offered in two colours, including Aurora and Stellar Black. As of now, there is no information on when the 5G device will be made available in India.

Oppo Reno 6Z 5G specifications, features

The Oppo Reno 6Z 5G is equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with support for 60Hz refresh rate, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 409ppi pixel density, and 800nits of peak brightness. The panel operates at full HD+ display. It ships with Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.

Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It is backed by ARM G57 MC3. The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage via a microSD card.

For photos, there are three cameras at the back of the phone. The setup includes a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the handset packs a 32MP camera with f/2.4 aperture.

For connectivity, the 5G smartphone supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The latest Oppo Reno 6Z also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and even supports face unlock feature. There is a 4,310mAh battery too. It supports 30W fast charging.