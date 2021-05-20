Oppo Reno 6 Series set to launch on May 27 in China: Expected price, specifications

Oppo has confirmed that the smartphones will be launching in China on May 27 ( Image source : Oppo/ Weibo)

Oppo is set to launch its latest Reno 6 series smartphones later this month. The company has confirmed that the smartphones will be launching in China on May 27, on Weibo. The Reno 6 series is set to include three new devices – the Oppo Reno 6, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+. The three smartphones have been spotted on certification sites and have also leaked online recently.

The devices have been listed on Chinese e-retailer websites; JD.com and Suning ahead their launch. The listings give us an insight into the design and some of the specifications of the devices. The Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro are expected to launch with MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, while Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ will likely come with curved displays. Here is everything you should know.

Oppo Reno 6 specifications (expected)

Oppo Reno 6 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could come in three colour variants including; Galaxy Dream, Night Sea, and Summer Harumi. The device is expected to come in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Oppo Reno 6 is rumoured to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor.

Oppo Reno 6 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, which could be headlined by a primary 64MP shooter and a 32MP front facing camera for all your selfie needs. The selfie camera will be housed in a hole-punch cutout. Oppo Reno 6 is expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and support for 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro specifications (expected)

Oppo Reno 6 Pro may come in the same configurations and colour options as the Oppo Reno 6. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display and a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 64MP primary sensor. The phone is listed on TENAA to pack a 4400mAh battery. It will likely be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ specifications (expected)

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is expected to come in in two colour variants – Summer Harumi and Moon Sea. The smartphone is expected to carry a quad camera setup headlined by a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is likely to come with 65W fast charging, and support for 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is said to be listed on TENAA with the model number PENM00 with a similar 6.55-inch display and a 4,400 mAh. The Reno 6 Pro+ is expected to measure at 160.8×72.5×7.99mm and weigh 188 grams.

All three smartphones; Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ are expected to support 90Hz refresh rate and feature 65W fast charging.