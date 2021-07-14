Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications

Check out all you need to know about Oppo's latest phones in India. (Image Source: Oppo)

Oppo launched the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro in India. The new flagship Reno-series devices earlier launched in China with three variants, only two of which have come to India. The Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro come with 65W fast charging and single storage configurations for each variant. Here are all the details for the phones.

Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: Price and availability

The Oppo Reno 6 5G is priced at Rs 29,990 and will be available from July 29. Meanwhile the higher-end Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 39,990 and will be available from July 20. Both phones will be available in two colours – Aurora and Stellar Black. The phones can be bought from Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, Oppo online store, and other retailers

Oppo Reno 6 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 6 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3.

There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls encased in a punch-hole cutout. The phone has a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G specifications

The higher-end Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G comes with a larger 6.55-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Reno 6 Pro also runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3.

Coming to the cameras, we have a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera and another 2MP mono camera sensor. On the front is the same 32MP camera in a punch-hole cutout. There is a larger 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.