Oppo Reno 5 series with 5G connectivity expected to launch on December 10

Oppo Reno 5 series (Image: Weibo Digital Chat Station)

With the year 2020 coming to a close, Oppo is gearing up for another launch. The Chinese smartphone brand is expected to launch its Oppo Reno 5 series on December 10. This time around there will be three phones in the Reno lineup —Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus. All these phones will be 5G-ready as per the listing on a Chinese e-retailer.

So far, the listing of JD.com has confirmed that there will be two RAM and storage configurations for Oppo Reno 5 and Oppo Reno 5 Pro. The two configurations are 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The colour variants include Aurora Blue, Moonlit Night and ‘Galaxy into a dream’.

The listing also reveals that the Oppo Reno 5 will feature a primary 64MP sensor and have support for 65W fast-charging which we have seen on various Oppo phones. The images also suggest that it may sport a flat display instead of a curved one. As per the leaks, Oppo Reno 5 will have a 6.43-inch Full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The other two sensors in the triple camera setup will be 8MP and 2MP. It will be backed by a 4,300 mAh battery and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.

On the other hand, Oppo Reno 5 Pro is expected to have a 6.55-inch display and same camera module as the Oppo Reno 5. The pro variant may come with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus version will have the same display as well but a quad-camera setup on the back featuring a 50MP primary sensor along with 16MP, 12MP and 2MP sensors. This may include an ultrawide, telephoto and macro/depth sensor. Also, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor backed by a 4,500 mAh battery.

As per a tipster, Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Pro and Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus could be priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 33,787), CNY 3,799 (Rs 42,800) and CNY 4,999 (Rs 50,686) respectively.

There is no word about the India launch of the Reno 5 series yet. Currently, Oppo Reno 4 Pro which was launched earlier this year is available in India for Rs 34,999 in India.

