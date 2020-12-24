scorecardresearch
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G with Sony’s 50MP sensor launched in China: Price, specifications

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G has launched in China with Sony's new 50MP camera sensor at the back. Here are the details about the smartphone.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | December 24, 2020 7:21:39 pm
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ launched, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ specifications, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ price, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ launch, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ price, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ India, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ newsOppo Reno Pro + 5 launched in China: Here are the details. (Image: Oppo website)

Oppo has launched its Reno 5 Pro+ 5G smartphone in China, adding to the existing Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro, which were part of the series. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset used in the Oppo Reno 5 Pro.  The highlight of the phone is Sony’s new 50MP IMX766 sensor. The device has a punch-hole screen design, a gradient colour finish on the rear panel alongside a rectangular camera module.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G: Specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Dimensions for the phone are 159.9×72.5×7.99mm. The screen has a pixel density of 402ppi and includes a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ packs a quad-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 13MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It also features a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Reno 5 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes a maximum of up to 12GB RAM. Storage options are 128GB and 256GB storage options. There is no microSD slot in this phone.

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ supports dual-SIM and runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G:  Price and availability

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ has launched in China at Yuan 3,999 which translates to approximately Rs 45,000 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Yuan 4,499 or nearly Rs 50,600 on conversion.  The regular Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ models are set to go on sale in China on December 29 in Blue and Black colour options, while the special edition model will be available for pre-orders from January 18, and will go on sale on January 22. There has been no official confirmation regarding the launch of the smartphone in India.

