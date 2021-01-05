Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to launch in India on January 18: Expected price, specs

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is all set to launch in India on January 18. The Chinese company has announced that the India launch event of the new Oppo Reno phone will kick off at 12:30PM. The brand has already launched the Oppo Reno 5 series in China and now it is gearing up to unveil only the Pro version in India. As the flagship device is available in China, we know the possible India price, specifications, and features of Oppo Reno 5 Pro.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G: Expected price in India

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 3,399, which is around Rs 38,200 in India. For the mentioned price, the company is selling the 8GB + 128GB variant in China. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 42,700). Oppo India is expected to launch the device in the similar price range. It could be sold in India in three colour options, including Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, and Starry Night.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro: Expected specifications, features

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display. It offers support for 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and 402ppi pixel density. The 5G phone will likely ship with Android 11 out of the box. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, which is paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The smartphone ships with Android 11 out of the box.

The upcoming Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone will offer a quad rear camera setup. It will consist of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The setup will be paired with a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G even has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The latest Oppo smartphone is equipped with a 4,350mAh battery which can be charged with the bundled 65W fast charger. In terms of connectivity, the Pro version supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and a USB Type-C port.