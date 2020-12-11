Oppo Reno 5 series launched with 5G and 90Hz display: All you need to know

Oppo Reno 5 and Oppo Reno 5 Pro smartphones have been launched in China, and the price starts from CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 38,300). Currently, there is no word on the India launch of Oppo Reno 5 and its Pro version. But, the company is expected to launch these phones in India too as the Oppo Reno 4 series is already available in the country and Oppo will likely offer Indian users a mid-range premium 5G device with latest Android OS.

OPPO Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro price

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G price is set at CNY 3,399, which is around Rs 38,300. For the mentioned price, the company will be selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 12GB RAM + 256GB model will cost you CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 42,750).

The Oppo Reno 5 5G is priced at CNY 2,699, which is approximately Rs 30,400 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant will be on sale for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 33,800). The phones will be up for sale in China from December 18.

OPPO Reno 5 specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset, which is paired with Adreno 620 GPU. The device runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it.

The back camera setup includes a 64MP primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and a 2MP macro lens. The setup even consists of a 2MP mono portrait sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the company has added a 32MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

It features a 4,350mAh battery with support for 65W Super Flash Charge. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It is being sold in Glitter Blue, Aurora Blue and Midnight Black colour options.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, which is paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The smartphone ships with Android 11 out of the box. The quad rear camera setup consists of a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP mono portrait lens. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G even has an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the standard version. The latest Oppo smartphone is equipped with a 4,350mAh battery which can be charged with the bundled 65W fast charger. In terms of connectivity, the Pro version offers support for 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and a USB Type-C port.

