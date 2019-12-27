Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with quad-cameras launched: Top features to know

Oppo Reno 3 series will, once again focus on camera prowess. But the biggest upgrade is perhaps the support for dual 5G. Oppo Reno 3 series will, once again focus on camera prowess. But the biggest upgrade is perhaps the support for dual 5G.

Oppo Reno 3 flagship series with Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro has launched in China. It succeeds Oppo’s Reno 2 series, which was unveiled earlier this year with 5X hybrid zoom and up to 20x digital zoom on the higher-end Reno 2. Oppo’s new Reno series will, once again focus on camera prowess. But the biggest upgrade is perhaps the support for dual 5G.

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro have launched in China and there is no word so far on whether the phones will come to India. But given both Oppo Reno and Reno 3 series were announced for the Indian market, it is safe to assume the new phones will be launched here as well. We take a look at the top features of Oppo Reno 3:

Oppo Reno 3 top features: Dual-mode 5G support

Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro both come dual-mode 5G, which means the devices can support standalone (SA) as well non-standalone (NSA) networks. Oppo Reno 3 Pro is among the first smartphones globally to come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765G chipset, which was announced at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in Hawaii in December.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform has been designed for mid-tier Android smartphones and it comes integrated with a Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF system for faster 5G connectivity. Realme X50 5G, which will launch in China on January 7 is also confirmed to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and will support dual 5G.

Oppo Reno 3 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000L 5G chipset, which also comes with an integrated modem. The chipset also supports the world’s first dual 5G SIM technology.

Oppo Reno 3 top features: Quad-cameras

Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 will pack four cameras at the back. Of the two phones, Reno 3 will sport a 64MP primary lens, while Reno 3 Pro will have a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. The rest of the three sensors on the devices are the same, which is an 8MP secondary ultrawide angle lens, a third 13MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP monochrome camera.

Quad-camera system is pretty common on smartphones these days with the technology making its way into mid-range smartphones as well. For instance, Redmi Note 8 series, Realme X2 are mid-budget options that sport four cameras at the back. Some flagships that that come with this are Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Huawei P30 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Note 10.

Oppo Reno 3 top features: VOOC 4.0 fast charging support

Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro support the company’s VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology that was unveiled in September this year. The fast charging technology is said to charge a 4000mAh battery to 67 per cent in 30 minutes and 100 per cent in 73 minutes. In terms of battery, both Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro are backed by a 4,025mAh one.

Oppo Reno 3 top features: Price

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will cost Yuan 3,999, which is around Rs 40,000 for the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant. The higher-end 12GB RAM+256GB ROM model is priced at Yuan 4,499, which is around Rs 45,000 on conversion. Oppo has also launched a Pantone Edition in Classic Blue colour, which is priced at Yuan 4,199 (Rs 42,000 approximately).

Oppo Reno 3 is priced starting at Yuan 3,399 (Rs 34,000 approximately) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 12GB RAM+128GB ROM variant will cost Yuan 3,699 or around Rs 36,999.

