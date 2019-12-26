Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro launched with 5G support, quad-rear cameras

Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro launched today in China. Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro launched today in China.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo today launched the Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro smartphones in its home market. Both the phones come with dual-5G support and feature a quad-camera setup at the back. While the Pro model is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor, the standard model draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset. Oppo also launched the Enco Free true wireless earbuds at the event.

Oppo Reno 3 series price and availability

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro starts at Yuan 3,999 (around Rs 40,000) for the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage whereas the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM model of the device is priced at Yuan 4,499 (around Rs 45,000). The Pantone Edition of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro in Classic Blue colour is priced at Yuan 4,199 (around Rs 42,000). The base model of the phone will go on sale in China starting December 31 while the other two models will be available from January 10, 2019.

The Oppo Reno 3 starts at Yuan 3,399 (around Rs 34,000) for the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage whereas the 12GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is priced at Yaun 3,699 (around Rs 36,999). The phone will go on sale in China starting December 31, 2019.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 800 nits of peak brightness, 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired and backed by a 4,025mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

The Reno 3 Pro sports a quad-rear camera setup carrying a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The front camera on the phone is a 32MP lens housed inside the punch-hole. The phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 out of the box.

Oppo Reno 3 specifications

The Reno 3 features a 6.4-inch TUV Rheinland-certified AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and a fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The standard version also sports a quad-rear camera setup that carrying a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera.

The front camera on the Reno 3 is 32MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 4,025mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. The device also runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 out of the box.

