Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44MP dual front cameras to launch in India on March 2

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44MP dual punch-hole selfie camera will launch in India on March 2. Oppo Mobile India shared a 15-second teaser video on YouTube confirming the launch date. To recall, Oppo Reno 3 Pro unveiled in China in December last year, though the variant only features single selfie camera.

Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 3 Pro India model will have dual 44MP punch-hole selfie cameras, placed on the top left of the display. The Reno 3 Pro that launched in China gets a single 32MP punch-hole front camera. Another noticeable difference will be the processor.

Oppo Reno 3 in China packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform that comes integrated with a Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF system and supports 5G. However, Tasleem Arif, Vice president, head of R&D, Oppo Mobile India, confirmed in a tweet that Oppo Reno 3 Pro will launch in India with 4G specifications. There is no word on which processor will be used in the India variant.

Arif added that Oppo products with 5G support will launch in India this year. Meanwhile, iQOO is gearing up to launch its first 5G smartphone in India by the end of February called iQOO 3. The smartphone will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Apart from this, the rest of the specifications of Oppo Reno 3 Pro are expected to remain the same. It features a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Reno 3 Pro sports four cameras at the back, a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor+ 8MP ultrawide angle lens+13MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom+2MP monochrome camera.

Excited to share the most awaited news of 2020 – #OPPOReno3Pro with Expert Camera credentials is launching soon with 4G specifications in India. Moreover, there are a pipeline of products by OPPO which will come with 5G version in India this year! — Tasleem Arif (@tasleemarifk) February 10, 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is backed by a 4,025mAh battery with support for the company’s VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology that is said to charge a 4000mAh battery to 67 per cent in 30 minutes and 100 per cent in 73 minutes. In terms of price, the Reno 3 Pro starts at Yuan 3,999 (Rs 40,000 approximately) for the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant, though its price in India is expected to be slightly lower given the lack of 5G support.

