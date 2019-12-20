Oppo Reno 3 Pro listing goes live: Everything we know about Reno 3 series

Oppo Reno 3 Pro listing reveals key specifications and colour models. Oppo Reno 3 Pro listing reveals key specifications and colour models.

Oppo Reno 3-series is scheduled to be launched on December 26 but the Pro model of the series has already been listed on the Oppo China website. The standard edition of the series has been subjected to a number of leaks in the past, revealing its design and specifications. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Reno 3-series.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

The listing of Reno 3 Pro on Oppo’s China website reveals its design, colour options, and key specifications except for cameras. The phone will be available in four colour options– Sunrise, Moonlight Black, Misty White, and Sky Blue. We can see four cameras aligned vertically on the back of the phone and a punch-hole display that curves on the sides.

The device is listed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and backed by a 4,025mAh battery. The Reno 3 Pro is open for advance booking and available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage as well as in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Reno 3 Pro is expected to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and as per the earlier leaks, the phone could have a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The leaks also suggest that the quad-rear camera setup on the Reno 3 Pro will feature a primary 48MP lens paired with an 8MP sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is also said to have 30W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 3

An alleged spec-sheet of the Oppo Reno3 has surfaced online on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo that revealing the pricing and full specifications of the device. As per the leaked specifications sheet, the Reno3 will feature a 90Hz 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The specification sheet claims the phone to have a 60MP quad-rear camera setup including a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom (probably hybrid zoom), an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP black and white sensor. The front camera on the Oppo Reno3 is said to be a 32MP Samsung Bright GD1 selfie shooter. The battery on the phone is reported to be 4,500mAh with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

The spec-sheet also suggests that the Oppo Reno3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 735 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The price of the Reno 3 is said to start at Yuan 3,300 for the 128GB model (around Rs 33,000) whereas the 256GB model is said to cost Yuan 3,600 (around Rs 36,000).

