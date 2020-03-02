Oppo Reno3 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected specs, price in India, how to watch livestream

Oppo Reno3 Pro India launch Live Updates: Here’s how to watch livestream Oppo Reno3 Pro India launch Live Updates: Here’s how to watch livestream

Oppo Reno3 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Launch Live Updates: Oppo introduced its Reno series in India last year. The company has launched several Reno phones in the country since then and is all set to add another one to the series today. The Oppo Reno3 Pro will launch in India today at an event in New Delhi. The event will begin at 12:30 today. The Oppo Reno3 Pro launch event will be streamed live on the company’s official website, social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter and also YouTube channel.

One of the key highlights of the Oppo Reno3 Pro will be the 44MP dual punch hole camera setup on the front. It is the first smartphone in the world to come with such a camera setup. Paired with 44MP will be a 2MP depth of field lens on the front, the company has confirmed. Oppo has also confirmed that the phone will be able to click portrait selfies with sharp edges and background gradients.