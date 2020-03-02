Oppo Reno3 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected specs, price in India, how to watch livestream

Oppo Reno3 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Launch Live Updates: Oppo introduced its Reno series in India last year. The company has launched several Reno phones in the country since then and is all set to add another one to the series today. The Oppo Reno3 Pro will launch in India today at an event in New Delhi. The event will begin at 12:30 today. The Oppo Reno3 Pro launch event will be streamed live on the company’s official website, social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter and also YouTube channel.
One of the key highlights of the Oppo Reno3 Pro will be the 44MP dual punch hole camera setup on the front. It is the first smartphone in the world to come with such a camera setup. Paired with 44MP will be a 2MP depth of field lens on the front, the company has confirmed. Oppo has also confirmed that the phone will be able to click portrait selfies with sharp edges and background gradients.
Highlights
The Oppo Reno3 Pro is price starts at 3,999 Yuan in China which roughly translates around Rs 40,000. This price is for the base model of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM model of the phone is priced at 4,499 Yuan (roughly around Rs 45,000). In China, the company launched a special Pantone Edition of the Reno3 Pro in Classic Blue colour at 4,199 Yuan (around Rs 42,000). Oppo is yet to confirm the India price of the Reno3 Pro but given the country will get a 4G variant the price could be lower compared to China.
For the unware, the Oppo Reno3 Pro was first launched in China and is now finally heading to India. The chinese variant and Indian model will vary in terms of specifications. In China the Oppo Reno3 Pro includes a single 32MP front camera while in India the phone will launch with two selfie cameras. Oppo has confirmed that the Reno3 Pro will include a primary 44MP selfie camera piared with 2MP depth sensor.
In terms of hardware as well the Oppo Reno3 Pro India model will differ from the Chinese model. In home market the Reno3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that comes integrated with a Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF system and supports 5G. In India only the 4G model of the Reno phone will launch today. The hardware specifications are yet to be confirmed as yet.
The Oppo Reno3 Pro was made available for pre-bookings on Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail stores last week itself. During the pre-booking Oppo is offering several offers including 10 per cent cashback on HDFC Bank debit/credit card EMI, ICICI Bank credit/debit card EMI, RBL Bank credit card EMI, YES Bank credit card EMI and consumer loans.